PM Condoles Over Deaths In Babusar Pass Road Accident
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident took place in Babusar Pass area of Gilgit Baltistan.
The Prime Minister, who is in the United States on a week long visit, sympathized with the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of those injured in the incident, a PM Office statement said.
He also directed the authorities concerned to extend best possible medical care to the injured people.