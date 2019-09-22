UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Condoles Over Deaths In Babusar Pass Road Accident

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 05:30 PM

PM condoles over deaths in Babusar Pass road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident took place in Babusar Pass area of Gilgit Baltistan.

The Prime Minister, who is in the United States on a week long visit, sympathized with the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of those injured in the incident, a PM Office statement said.

He also directed the authorities concerned to extend best possible medical care to the injured people.

Related Topics

Injured Imran Khan Prime Minister Visit Road Accident Gilgit Baltistan United States Sunday Best

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives Ambassadors of South Korea ..

2 minutes ago

AED2983.4 billion total gross bank assets in Augus ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai DED issues 2,650 new licenses in August 2019

17 minutes ago

DCD awards licences to non-Muslim places of worshi ..

32 minutes ago

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon announces 2019 race route

32 minutes ago

Modon Properties awards infrastructure contracts f ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.