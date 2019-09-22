PM condoles over deaths in Babusar Pass road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident took place in Babusar Pass area of Gilgit Baltistan.

The Prime Minister, who is in the United States on a week long visit, sympathized with the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of those injured in the incident, a PM Office statement said.

He also directed the authorities concerned to extend best possible medical care to the injured people.