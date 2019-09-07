PM condoles over demise of eminent cricketer Abdul Qadir

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday expressed grief over the death of prominent cricketer Abdul Qadir.

He said that by the death of Abdul Qadir, Pakistan had become bereft of an eminent cricketer who had enriched Pakistan's image worldwide.

Besides, the demise of Abdul Qair had also deprived me of a friend which is saddening, he remarked.

The prime minister prayed for courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.