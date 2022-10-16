UrduPoint.com

PM Condoles Over Demise Of Senior Journalist Khawaja Farrukh Saeed

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PM condoles over demise of senior journalist Khawaja Farrukh Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist Khawaja Farrukh Saeed.

In a message of condolence here on Sunday, the prime minister said Khawaja Farrukh was a prominent leader of journalists of Pakistan, particularly of Punjab.

The prime minister said all his life he did journalism based on values and traditions and was known for his ideological writings. The services of Khawaja Farrukh for journalism and journalists would be remembered for a long time to come, he added.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

