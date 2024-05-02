Open Menu

PM Condoles Over Demise Of UAE's Sheikh Tahnoun Bin Mohamed

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed sadness over the death of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, the Representative of the United Arab Emirates' Ruler in Al Ain

"Deeply saddened at the demise of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the leadership and people of the UAE at this hour of grief," the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

He said that the late Sheikh Tahnoun would be long remembered for his contribution to building stronger ties between Pakistan and the U.

A.E.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace for the departed soul.

Born in 1942, the late Sheikh Tahnoun was one of the few people who, from an early age, had accompanied Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father and builder of the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE government had announced a seven-day mourning on the death of Sheikh Tahnoun.

