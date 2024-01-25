PM Condoles Over Demise Or Ex-NA Speaker Elahi Bux Soomro
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday expressed his deep grief over the death of renowned politician and former National Assembly Speaker Elahi Bux Soomro.
"Elahi Bux Soomro was a seasoned politician.
His services for Pakistan's politics and parliament will always be remembered," he remarked.
The prime minister prayed for peace of the departed soul and conveyed his condolence to the bereaved family.
