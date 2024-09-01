PM Condoles Rana Afzaal's Death
Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of Federal Minister for Industries, Production and National food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, here at Muridke on Sunday.
He offered condolences to the minister on the sad demise of his brother Rana Afzaal Hussain, a Member of Provincial Assembly.
Shehbaz Sharif prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.
The PM appreciated the political services of Rana Afzaal Hussain and said that his services for welfare of people would always be remembered.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hands-on training on academic writing, proposal development at Women University3 minutes ago
-
QAU alumni plants 10,000 trees nationwide3 minutes ago
-
Saghar hails Gilani’s life long struggle for Kashmiris’ right to self determination3 minutes ago
-
25 factories demolished over violation of environmental laws3 minutes ago
-
Historic climate camp in Balochistan: A Milestone in Climate awareness3 minutes ago
-
APHC-AJK, KLC remembers Syed Ali Gilani on his martyrdom day13 minutes ago
-
Syed Ali Gilani’s 3rd martyrdom anniversary observed on Sunday13 minutes ago
-
Sarfaraz Bugti condoles with family of Capt Muhammad Ali Qureshi23 minutes ago
-
SNGPL caught 138 gas pilferers in August23 minutes ago
-
Police seize hashish, drug peddler held23 minutes ago
-
Power Division refutes news item about summoning owners of IPPs23 minutes ago
-
Global reach of China’s cultural diplomacy: Lessons for emerging powers23 minutes ago