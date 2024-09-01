Open Menu

PM Condoles Rana Afzaal's Death

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2024 | 03:40 PM

PM condoles Rana Afzaal's death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of Federal Minister for Industries, Production and National food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, here at Muridke on Sunday.

He offered condolences to the minister on the sad demise of his brother Rana Afzaal Hussain, a Member of Provincial Assembly.

Shehbaz Sharif prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.

The PM appreciated the political services of Rana Afzaal Hussain and said that his services for welfare of people would always be remembered.

