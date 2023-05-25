ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Sardar Mahmood Sadiq, the elder brother of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and elevate the ranks in paradise.

He also prayed for grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.