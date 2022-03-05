UrduPoint.com

PM Condoles With Families Of Victims Of Peshawar Blast

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2022 | 12:00 AM

PM condoles with families of victims of Peshawar blast

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday condoled with families of victims of the Peshawar blast and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "My deepest condolences go to the victims' families & prayers for the recovery of the injured.

I have asked CM KP to personally visit the families & look after their needs." "Have personally been monitoring operations & coordinating with CTD & Agencies in the wake of the cowardly terrorist attack on Peshawar Imambargah.

We now have all info regarding origins of where the terrorists came from & are going after them with full force, " he added.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Media Twitter Visit All From

Recent Stories

UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over Peshawar terror ..

UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over Peshawar terrorist attack

6 minutes ago
 Volkswagen to invest 2 bn euros in German electric ..

Volkswagen to invest 2 bn euros in German electric car plant

6 minutes ago
 NATO rejects Ukraine call for no-fly zone to halt ..

NATO rejects Ukraine call for no-fly zone to halt Russian bombing

6 minutes ago
 Australia cricket great Shane Warne dies aged 52

Australia cricket great Shane Warne dies aged 52

6 minutes ago
 Moscow Welcomes Turkey's Initiative to Host Meetin ..

Moscow Welcomes Turkey's Initiative to Host Meeting of Russian, Ukrainian Top Di ..

6 minutes ago
 UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over terrorist attac ..

UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over terrorist attack in Peshawar

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>