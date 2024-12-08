LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of Member National Assembly (MNA) Mohammad Raza Hayat Hiraj here on Sunday and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of his father.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.