PM condoles with King Charles III

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with King Charles III here on Sunday during the reception hosted by the King for the visiting dignitaries.

Extending condolences over the passing of his mother Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the prime minister observed that the late monarch was a source of inspiration and strength for generations of Commonwealth citizens.

The prime minister recalled that the people of Pakistan had fond memories of Her Majesty's two visits to the country. The bond of affection between the Royal family and the Pakistani nation had only strengthened with time.

On behalf of the people and the government of Pakistan, the prime minister conveyed best wishes to His Majesty on his accession to the throne and expressed the hope that he would carry on the legacy of his mother in further strengthening friendship among Commonwealth nations.

The people of Pakistan held His Majesty in high esteem and looked forward to welcoming him in Pakistan at the earliest opportunity, PM Shehbaz said.

The Prime Minister also thanked the British monarch for the Royal family's expression of sympathy and support in the wake of unprecedented floods. The appeal for help and the response from both the British government and the public were deeply appreciated in Pakistan.