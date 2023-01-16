UrduPoint.com

PM Condoles With Nepalese Counterpart On Tragic Air Crash

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2023 | 01:50 PM

PM condoles with Nepalese counterpart on tragic air crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday extended condolences to the prime minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal Pranchanda on the crash of a passenger aircraft killing 72 onboard.

"I send my heartfelt condolences and most sincere sympathies to Pushpa Kamal Dahal Pranchanda on the tragic crash of a passenger aircraft," the prime minister said in a tweet.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed profound grief over the loss of lives and offered sympathies to the families who lost their dear ones.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the people of Nepal," he said.

