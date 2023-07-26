ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the residence of former Mayor Rawalpindi and PMLN leader Sardar Naseem here to express condolences upon the demise of his mother.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the departed soul in paradise and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb was also present on the occasion.