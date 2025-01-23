Open Menu

PM Condoles With President Erdogan On Turkiye Fire Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 03:40 PM

PM condoles with President Erdogan on Turkiye fire incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday spoke on telephone with the President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and conveyed his deepest condolences over the loss of precious lives in the tragic fire incident at the Grand Kartal Hotel in northwestern Turkiye.

The prime minister said that the entire Pakistani nation was saddened by this news and was praying for the departed souls and for the speedy recovery of those injured.

He assured President Erdogan that the people of Pakistan stood in full solidarity with their brothers and sisters in Turkiye in their hour of grief.

The prime minister lauded the swift response by the Turkish authorities in dealing with the unfortunate incident and offered to extend any assistance that may be needed in this regard.

President Erdogan thanked the prime minister for this kind gesture which was a manifestation of the strong fraternal bonds between the two countries and reflected their common desire to further strengthen these ties to their mutual benefit.

Recent Stories

Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with ..

Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador

9 minutes ago
 1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitra ..

1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week

9 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ce ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony

9 minutes ago
 Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Rep ..

Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Report

9 minutes ago
 ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity a ..

ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity at Shah oil field enabled by AI

9 minutes ago
 Global leaders call for action on AI, climate cris ..

Global leaders call for action on AI, climate crisis at Davos 2025

10 minutes ago
Fifth Purebred Arabian Horse Race concludes in Al ..

Fifth Purebred Arabian Horse Race concludes in Al Dhafra

10 minutes ago
 M42 unveils new operating structure to drive innov ..

M42 unveils new operating structure to drive innovation in global healthcare

10 minutes ago
 ‘NAFIS’ supports registration process of 71,51 ..

‘NAFIS’ supports registration process of 71,510 Emiratis in private sector: ..

10 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Global Health Week to take place on Apri ..

Abu Dhabi Global Health Week to take place on April 15

11 minutes ago
 GCAA achieves 7 awards at Middle East & North Afri ..

GCAA achieves 7 awards at Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards

11 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, US Secretary of State discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, US Secretary of State discuss strategic relations over phone

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan