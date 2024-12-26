Open Menu

PM Condoles With President Ilham Aliyev Over Tragic Plane Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 11:16 PM

PM condoles with President Ilham Aliyev over tragic plane crash

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif spoke with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan on telephone Thursday evening and conveyed his heartfelt condolences and Pakistan’s solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan on the loss of precious lives in the tragic Azal Airlines crash on 25 December, 202

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif spoke with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan on telephone Thursday evening and conveyed his heartfelt condolences and Pakistan’s solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan on the loss of precious lives in the tragic Azal Airlines crash on 25 December, 2024.

The Prime Minister said that the entire Pakistani nation shared the sorrow of the brotherly people of Azerbaijan and was praying to Allah the Almighty for the bereaved families, as well as for speedy recovery of the injured.

He said that the brotherly people of Azerbaijan would certainly overcome this tragedy, with their exemplary resilience and strength.

Recalling the excellent bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, the Prime Minister assured President Aliyev that Pakistan was ready to extend any support required by Azerbaijan at this challenging time.

President Aliyev thanked the Prime Minister for his support and solidarity in the wake of the tragic incident. He said that this thoughtful gesture was reflective of the enduring bonds of friendship between the two nations, which had always stood by each through thick and thin.

Both leaders reaffirmed their strong commitment and resolve to further strengthen the strong bonds of friendship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

Earlier, the Prime Minister also paid a visit to the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Islamabad to pen his remarks and sign the condolence book opened by Azerbaijan in memory of tragic plane crash.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Visit Azerbaijan Peruvian Nuevo Sol December

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED3.6 bil ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED3.6 billion Hatta development project ..

2 minutes ago
 Egypt denounces Israeli Minister's storming of Al- ..

Egypt denounces Israeli Minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

2 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament condemns Israeli minister's stormi ..

Arab Parliament condemns Israeli minister's storming of Al-Aqsa compound

17 minutes ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches internat ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches international standard carbon Measurem ..

32 minutes ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi grants early ac ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi grants early access to Pulmonary Arterial Hyp ..

47 minutes ago
 PM condoles with President Ilham Aliyev over tragi ..

PM condoles with President Ilham Aliyev over tragic plane crash

55 seconds ago
17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto will be o ..

17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto will be observed on Dec 27

1 hour ago
 PM calls for global action to combat epidemics

PM calls for global action to combat epidemics

1 hour ago
 Arab League condemns Israeli minister's storming o ..

Arab League condemns Israeli minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

2 hours ago
 What we know about crash of Azerbaijan Airlines pl ..

What we know about crash of Azerbaijan Airlines plane

1 hour ago
 KP food authority seizes unhygienic animal organ m ..

KP food authority seizes unhygienic animal organ meat, expired beverages

1 hour ago
 France hands over first base in Chad amid withdraw ..

France hands over first base in Chad amid withdrawal

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan