PM Condoles With President Ilham Aliyev Over Tragic Plane Crash
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 11:16 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif spoke with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan on telephone Thursday evening and conveyed his heartfelt condolences and Pakistan’s solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan on the loss of precious lives in the tragic Azal Airlines crash on 25 December, 2024.
The Prime Minister said that the entire Pakistani nation shared the sorrow of the brotherly people of Azerbaijan and was praying to Allah the Almighty for the bereaved families, as well as for speedy recovery of the injured.
He said that the brotherly people of Azerbaijan would certainly overcome this tragedy, with their exemplary resilience and strength.
Recalling the excellent bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, the Prime Minister assured President Aliyev that Pakistan was ready to extend any support required by Azerbaijan at this challenging time.
President Aliyev thanked the Prime Minister for his support and solidarity in the wake of the tragic incident. He said that this thoughtful gesture was reflective of the enduring bonds of friendship between the two nations, which had always stood by each through thick and thin.
Both leaders reaffirmed their strong commitment and resolve to further strengthen the strong bonds of friendship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.
Earlier, the Prime Minister also paid a visit to the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Islamabad to pen his remarks and sign the condolence book opened by Azerbaijan in memory of tragic plane crash.
