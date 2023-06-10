PM condoles with Tahir Rai over demise of mother

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday visited the residence of National Coordinator National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Tahir Rai and condoled with him over the death of his mother

The PM expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of his mother and offered fateha for the departed soul.