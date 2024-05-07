PM Condoles With UAE President Over Sheikh Tahnoun’s Death
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 11:51 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and conveyed heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of his beloved uncle Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and conveyed heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of his beloved uncle Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan.
The prime minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul as well as patience for the Royal Family to bear the irreparable loss, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The prime minister said that the people of Pakistan had always held the UAE Royal Family in high esteem and respect, particularly lauding the leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the UAE, who was a great friend of Pakistan.
The UAE president thanked the prime minister for the telephone call.
Both leaders reaffirmed their resolve to enhance bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries. They also agreed to meet soon at a mutually convenient date.
