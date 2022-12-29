PM confers MoS status on RRMC Chairman Ashfaq Tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday conferred the status of Minister of State on Chairman, Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission (RRMC) Ashfaq Tola.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by rule 15(1)(g) read with serial No 1A of Schedule-VA of the Rules of business, 1973, the Prime Minister has been pleased to confer the status of Minister of State, on Mr Ashfaq Tola, Chairman, Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission (RRMC), with immediate effect. He shall work on pro bono basis," said a Cabinet Secretariat notification.