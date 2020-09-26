UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Confers MoS Status On Shehryar Afridi

Muhammad Irfan 6 seconds ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 04:45 PM

PM confers MoS status on Shehryar Afridi

Prime Minister Imran Khan has conferred the status of Minister of State (MoS) on Shehryar Afridi, MNA/Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir with immediate effect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has conferred the status of Minister of State (MoS) on Shehryar Afridi, MNA/Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir with immediate effect.

According to a press release, containing a notification of the Cabinet Division, on Saturday said "In exercise of the powers conferred by Rule 15(1)(g), read with item at serial No.

1A of,Schedule-VA of the Rules of business, 1973, the Prime Minister has been pleased to 'confer the status of the Minister of State on Mr. Shehryar Afridi, MNA/Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir with immediate effect." In another notification posted on Cabinet Division website, the President on the advice of the prime minister accorded his approval to de-notify the appointment of Afridi as MoS for States and Frontier Regions and Narcotics Control with immediate effect.

\867

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Afridi Cabinet

Recent Stories

Musanada completes AED26.2 million maintenance ope ..

4 seconds ago

Anti-dengue week in Khanewal from Sept-28

2 seconds ago

Ukrainian President Announces EU-Ukraine to Take P ..

4 seconds ago

Power shutdown notice

7 seconds ago

Northern and Balochistan squads loaded with star p ..

10 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif’s address to APC is reflection of p ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.