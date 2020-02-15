PM confesses flour, sugar crisis is due to govt’s negligence

(@fidahassanain)

PM Imran Khan has said that strict action will be taken against those who got benefit of this crisis and announced to establish a system for timely anticipation regarding the reservoirs of wheat and sugar in the country.

The Prime Minister has said that the government is trying its best to introduce a system to keep an eye on the reserves in future.

He expressed these views while addressing Health Card Distribution Ceremony held at Punjab Governor House. His party workers and supporters made huge clapping and applause to welcome him to the stage for speech.

Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, other PTI leaders and supporters are present there at Governor house. Prime Minister Imran Khan will distribute health cards in the ceremony.

The health cards are being distributed among seven hundreds thousands families in Punjab and each card carries Rs 7,20,000 annually for every card-holder family.