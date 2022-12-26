PM confident about steering country out of economic woes, post flood challenges

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed the resolve that despite myriad economic challenges including the post-flood situation, the coalition government was determined to steer the country out of the current difficulties.

Addressing a ceremony after laying foundation stones of different uplift communication, road, hydel and power infrastructure projects, the prime minister said "These challenges might be manifold but 220 million people of the country should not get worried, the coalition government with the support of its partners will steer the country out of the challenges." He said for the achievement of progress and prosperity, they would have to work hard with devotion. "Nations always faced difficulties and the coalition government will put Pakistan on the path of development only through hard work," he added.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Advisor to PM on Political Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam, Amir of Jammiat-e-Ulema Islam-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman, relevant authorities and a large number of people were present on the occasion.

The prime minister said that he had laid down foundations for the commencement of mega development projects in the backward areas of the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He mentioned that during his previous visits, these areas were inundated with flood water and the people of the areas had faced immense destruction, from Nowshera to Swat, Kalam, Kohistan, DIkhan and Tank districts were badly affected by floods.

Destruction in Swat was caused mainly due to man-made structures in the middle of course of river, he said and criticized the provincial government of PTI for its flawed policies.

The prime minister sarcastically referred that the PTI provincial government always talked about introduction of an efficient system, but the people had witnessed the crumbling of that system whereas the government's blunders in this regard could not be neglected.

He said however, with the collective efforts made by all the governments to overcome the flood situation, but still different areas in Sindh were under flood water and the people in Gilgit Baltistan were shivering from biting cold. The prime minister said that the Federal government had allocated a huge amount of Rs90 billion for the flood-affected populace and each affected family was given Rs 25,000 besides, ensuring provision of medicine and food.

The magnitude of the disaster was huge, he said, adding on 9th January a donors' conference would be held in Geneva and they would remind the world that the climate induced calamity was the result of global carbon emissions by the developed nations.

Pakistan had less than one percent of carbon imprints, but it had been pummeled by the extreme weather due to carbon emissions by the developed countries, he opined.

