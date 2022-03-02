UrduPoint.com

PM Confident Opening Of 88 New NADRA Centres To Facilitate Citizens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2022 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed confidence that opening of 88 new registration centres of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) would facilitate citizens.

"To facilitate our citizens, NADRA has expanded its outreach by opening 88 new registration centres including in tehsils where no centre existed before," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister mentioned the data of establishment of new centres as 13 in Balochistan, 23 in Sindh,16 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11 in Gilgit Baltistan, 11 in Punjab, 12 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and one each in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

