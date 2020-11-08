PM congratulate Joe Biden

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday felicitated US President-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris on winning the elections.

The prime Minister on his twitter handle said, " Congratulations Joe Biden & Kamala Harris (US Vice president elect).

Look forward to President Elect Biden's Global Summit on Democracy & working with him to end illegal tax havens & stealth of nation's wealth by corrupt ldrs (leaders)."Prime Minister Khan further said that they would also continue to work with US for peace in Afghanistan & in the region.