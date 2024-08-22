Open Menu

PM Congratulates 5-year-old Sufiyan On Setting Guinness World Record

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM

PM congratulates 5-year-old Sufiyan on setting Guinness world record

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday extended congratulations to five-year-old Sufiyan Mehsud from Dera Ismail Khan on setting Guinness world record.

Sufiyan Mehsud has made his parents and the country proud by achieving this remarkable feat at a tender age, the prime minister said in a message.

He praised Sufiyan's exceptional talent, saying that such gifted children are a guarantee of a bright future for Pakistan.

