ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani to extend congratulations on his son Ali Qasim Gilani's historic win in the by-elections from constituency 148.

The acting president thanked the prime minister and expressed best wishes for him, a President House press release said.