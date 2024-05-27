PM Congratulates Acting President Gilani On His Son's Victory
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani to extend congratulations on his son Ali Qasim Gilani's historic win in the by-elections from constituency 148.
The acting president thanked the prime minister and expressed best wishes for him, a President House press release said.
