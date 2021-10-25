PM congratulates Afghanistan cricket team for win against Scotland

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday congratulated the Afghanistan cricket team for its win against Scotland in the T20 world cup.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "congratulations to the Afghanistan cricket team on their convincing win against Scotland. Despite all the trials & tribulations their country is going through, the Afghan team showed great strength & determination to play & win."