PM Congratulates Afghanistan Cricket Team For Win Against Scotland
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday congratulated the Afghanistan cricket team for its win against Scotland in the T20 world cup.
In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "congratulations to the Afghanistan cricket team on their convincing win against Scotland. Despite all the trials & tribulations their country is going through, the Afghan team showed great strength & determination to play & win."