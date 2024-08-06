PM congratulates athlete Arshad Nadeem on Olympic javelin throw final qualification

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday congratulated Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem on qualifying for the final round of the javelin throw events at the 2024 Olympics.

He lauded Arshad Nadeem's outstanding performance, stating he has won the admiration of the entire nation through his exceptional work and relentless dedication.

The prime minister wished Arshad Nadeem success in the 2024 Olympics and praised his contributions for promoting the javelin throw.

He highlighted that Arshad Nadeem's hard work and dedication served as an inspiration for the youth and recalled the meeting with Arshad Nadeem at the PM House in March 2024.

The prime minister noted that Pakistan possessed vast talent that required further development and affirmed the government’s commitment to support athletes on the international stage.