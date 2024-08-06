Open Menu

PM Congratulates Athlete Arshad Nadeem On Olympic Javelin Throw Final Qualification

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PM congratulates athlete Arshad Nadeem on Olympic javelin throw final qualification

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday congratulated Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem on qualifying for the final round of the javelin throw events at the 2024 Olympics.

He lauded Arshad Nadeem's outstanding performance, stating he has won the admiration of the entire nation through his exceptional work and relentless dedication.

The prime minister wished Arshad Nadeem success in the 2024 Olympics and praised his contributions for promoting the javelin throw.

He highlighted that Arshad Nadeem's hard work and dedication served as an inspiration for the youth and recalled the meeting with Arshad Nadeem at the PM House in March 2024.

The prime minister noted that Pakistan possessed vast talent that required further development and affirmed the government’s commitment to support athletes on the international stage.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister March Olympics Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

2 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

11 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

11 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

11 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

12 hours ago
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

12 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

12 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

12 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

12 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

12 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan