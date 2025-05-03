PM Congratulates Australia's PM Albanese On Re-election
Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday warmly congratulated Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on his re-election
In a post on X, he said, "Warm congratulations to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on his re-election.
I wish him continued success in serving the people of Australia."
"I look forward to working together to further strengthen Pakistan-Australia relations and advance our shared commitment to peace, development, and regional cooperation," he added.
