ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday warmly congratulated Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on his re-election

In a post on X, he said, "Warm congratulations to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on his re-election.

I wish him continued success in serving the people of Australia."

"I look forward to working together to further strengthen Pakistan-Australia relations and advance our shared commitment to peace, development, and regional cooperation," he added.