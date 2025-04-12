Open Menu

PM Congratulates Bilawal Bhutto On Becoming Chairman Of PPP

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2025 | 10:10 PM

PM congratulates Bilawal Bhutto on becoming chairman of PPP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday congratulated Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on getting elected as party chairman in the election of Pakistan People's Party.

He felicitated Humayun Khan on becoming Secretary General of the party and Nadeem Afzal Gondal (Chan) and Amina Paracha as Secretary Information and Secretary Finance respectively.

He expressed best wishes for the newly elected representatives of the party.

He said Pakistan People's Party under the young leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while representing the public wishes will continue to play an important role in the country's progress and development.

