PM Congratulates Catholic Community On Election Of Pope Leo XIV
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2025 | 09:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday congratulated the Catholic community across the world on the election of Pope Leo XIV.
The prime minister, in a social media post on X, said that the election of Pope Leo XIV was a historic moment marking a "new chapter of hope and inspiration" for millions around the world.
He said that Pakistan valued its ties with the Holy See and remained committed to promoting interfaith harmony, mutual respect, and a shared pursuit of peace and human dignity.
Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected by 133 cardinals as the new leader of the 1.4 billion-member Catholic Church on Thursday, taking the name Leo XIV, and becoming the first American pontiff.
Aged 69 and originally from Chicago, Leo becomes the 267th Catholic pope after the death last month of Pope Francis, who was the first Latin American pope and had led the Church for 12 years.
Recent Stories
DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition
DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response
So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar
Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.
People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..
Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian attacks
Sindh Govt decides to crackdown who don’t accept Debit/Credit card payments
Nation stand united with Pak Armed Forces to defuse aggressive designs of India: ..
Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held
Turkish envoy calls on President SCBAP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM congratulates Catholic community on election of Pope Leo XIV15 seconds ago
-
Pakistan's ambassador presents credentials to King of Belgium7 hours ago
-
Governor Tessori meets counterpart Saleem Haider8 hours ago
-
Governor Punjab condemns Indian drone attacks8 hours ago
-
Pakistan Air Defence shot down another Harop drone in Bahawalnagar: Atta Tarar9 hours ago
-
CS chairs polio eradication meeting, emphasizes urgency, community involvement9 hours ago
-
Minister urges Modi to avoid putting regional peace, human lives into danger9 hours ago
-
Pakistan strongly rejects Indian media’s claims of launching attacks9 hours ago
-
Governor condemns Indian’s aggression9 hours ago
-
Reverberation of Pakistan’s strike against India will be heard everywhere: DG ISPR9 hours ago
-
DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB9 hours ago
-
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition9 hours ago