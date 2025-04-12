PM congratulates Chaudhry Shujaat on becoming President PML(Q)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday congratulated Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on getting elected as President of Pakistan Muslim League(Q).

He felicitated Chaudhry Salik Hussain on becoming party's Senior Vice President, Tariq Hassan General Secretary, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain President Punjab, Dr Muhammad Amjad Chief Organizer and Ghulam Mustafa Malik as Central Secretary Information.

The prime minister expressed best wishes for the newly elected leadership of Muslim League(Q).

He said Muslim League(Q) was an important ally of the government which along with allies sacrificed its politics in the last tenure of the government for Pakistan's economic stability and progress.

He expressed hope that Muslim League(Q) will continue to play its critical role as a party in the legislative assemblies for representing wishes of people and for the progress and development of the country.