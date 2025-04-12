Open Menu

PM Congratulates Chaudhry Shujaat On Becoming President PML(Q)

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2025 | 06:40 PM

PM congratulates Chaudhry Shujaat on becoming President PML(Q)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday congratulated Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on getting elected as President of Pakistan Muslim League(Q).

He felicitated Chaudhry Salik Hussain on becoming party's Senior Vice President, Tariq Hassan General Secretary, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain President Punjab, Dr Muhammad Amjad Chief Organizer and Ghulam Mustafa Malik as Central Secretary Information.

The prime minister expressed best wishes for the newly elected leadership of Muslim League(Q).

He said Muslim League(Q) was an important ally of the government which along with allies sacrificed its politics in the last tenure of the government for Pakistan's economic stability and progress.

He expressed hope that Muslim League(Q) will continue to play its critical role as a party in the legislative assemblies for representing wishes of people and for the progress and development of the country.

Recent Stories

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S ..

Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks

4 hours ago
 Israeli army continues military operations in Tulk ..

Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps

4 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of ..

GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate ..

Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..

4 hours ago
 21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

5 hours ago
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by fou ..

PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

6 hours ago
 Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to st ..

Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

6 hours ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

8 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan