PM Congratulates Chinese President, Govt For Taking 750 Million People Out Of Poverty In 35 Years

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 08:40 PM

PM congratulates Chinese President, govt for taking 750 million people out of poverty in 35 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday congratulated President Xi Jinping and the Chinese government for the momentous achievement of eradicating extreme poverty in their country.

"…Never before in history have 750 million people been taken out of extreme poverty in a span of 35 years," Imran Khan said in a tweet posted on his twitter account.

"For developing countries like Pakistan there are lessons to be learnt. With determination and commitment we can do the same for our people," the Prime Minister added.

