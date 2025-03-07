PM congratulates Chinese president on successful convening of "Two Sessions" in Beijing

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday extended his warm congratulations to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li QIang and the Chinese people on the successful convening of the 'Two Sessions' in Beijing.

"China is making remarkable progress in achieving its national development goals.

We are particularly impressed by China's modernization under President Xi's visionary leadership," the prime minister said in his social media post on X.

He emphasized that as "iron brothers" and all weather strategic cooperative partners, Pakistan and China will continue to work together closely to further strengthen bilateral cooperation to realize the shared objectives of peace and development.