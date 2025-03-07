PM Congratulates Chinese President On Successful Convening Of "Two Sessions" In Beijing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday extended his warm congratulations to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li QIang and the Chinese people on the successful convening of the 'Two Sessions' in Beijing.
"China is making remarkable progress in achieving its national development goals.
We are particularly impressed by China's modernization under President Xi's visionary leadership," the prime minister said in his social media post on X.
He emphasized that as "iron brothers" and all weather strategic cooperative partners, Pakistan and China will continue to work together closely to further strengthen bilateral cooperation to realize the shared objectives of peace and development.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients
Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Berlin 2025
Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical cyclone Alfred nears
Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch third edition of 'The Good Store'
China confident in achieving 5% economic growth target for 2025
Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering community spirit at Ramadan t ..
Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaig ..
Vivo V50 5G Launched in Pakistan: Capture Every Cherished Memory with ZEISS Port ..
DCT Abu Dhabi announces cultural events for Ramadan 2025
March 2025 pension payments to be disbursed on 24: GPSSA
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Awqaf Abu Dhabi to review progress of A ..
Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports tournament’
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Education Ministry rounds up years of progressive initiatives11 seconds ago
-
PM congratulates Chinese president on successful convening of "Two Sessions" in Beijing25 seconds ago
-
Bani Police arrest 3-member robbers’ gang, recover 6 motocyles35 seconds ago
-
District admin intensifies enforcement of Ramazan Ordinance44 seconds ago
-
FD teams visit to ensue official price list, cleanliness11 minutes ago
-
Committee chairman orders transparent distribution of Zakat21 minutes ago
-
Upper Kohistan administration engages public in open forum on Ramazan preparations21 minutes ago
-
10 injured in road accident21 minutes ago
-
Four killed in road accident21 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib to launch an official wahtsApp channel on March 11th21 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist dies in trailer hit21 minutes ago
-
Two, including policeman killed in firing incident31 minutes ago