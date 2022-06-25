PM congratulates CM Punjab with his team for introducing local govt act

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday congratulated Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz and his team for introducing a comprehensive local government act 2022.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Congratulations to the whole team led by CM Punjab Hamza Shehbaz for introducing a comprehensive, progressive Local Government Act 2022.

An effective, efficient & autonomous local government system is key to delivering on citizens' expectations. It will help produce local leadership."