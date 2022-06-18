UrduPoint.com

PM Congratulates COAS Over Completion Of FATF's Action Plan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 18, 2022 | 11:49 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciates the civil and military leadership that worked with the core cell

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 18th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa as Pakistan completed the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) action plans.

During a telephonic conversation, the prime minister appreciated the “core cell” established in the General Headquarters (GHQ) for its efforts to complete item lists provided by FATF.

The PM said, "I appreciate the civil and military leadership that worked with the core cell,”.

On Friday, FATF announced that Pakistan has “substantially completed its two action plans” — of the total 34 items on the list — and would be removed from the grey list after it passes the on-site visit.

FATF, in its statement after the four-day plenary in Berlin, acknowledged that the necessary political commitment remains in place to sustain implementation and improvement in the future.

A day earlier, the army chief had termed the FATF’s announcement a “great achievement” for Pakistan.

The army chief was quoted as saying: "Completion of FATF AML/CFT (anti-money laundering/combating the financing of terrorism) action plans by Pakistan is a great achievement,”.

More Stories From Pakistan

