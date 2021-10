PM congratulates cricket team over win against New Zealand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday congratulated Pakistan cricket team for its emphatic win over New Zealand in the T20 Cricket World Cup.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Congratulations Team Pakistan. Bowling again was outstanding. A good team will analyse its mistakes when it loses. A great team does a thorough analysis of its game even when it wins."