PM congratulates Dr Amjad Saqib for receiving Ramon Magsaysay award

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated Founder of Akhuwat Dr Amjad Saqib for getting this year's Ramon Magsaysay Award, Asia's highest honour.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter on Tuesday, he said, "Have been told this year's Ramon Magsaysay Award, Asia's highest honour, has been given to a Pakistani, Dr.

Amjad Saqib, Founder Akhuwat.""Congratulations to him. We are proud of his achievement as we move forward in creating a welfare state based on Riasat e Madina Model," he added.