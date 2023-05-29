UrduPoint.com

PM Congratulates Erdogan On Re-election As President Of Turkiye

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2023 | 12:00 AM

PM congratulates Erdogan on re-election as President of Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his historic re-election as President of Turkiye.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Heartiest congratulations to my dear brother H.E. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his historic re-election as President, Republic of Turkiye. He is one of few world leaders whose politics has been anchored in public service. He has been a pillar of strength for the oppressed Muslims & a fervent voice for their inalienable rights.

""His presidential victory & that of AKP in parliamentary elections is significant in so many ways, reflecting the trust & confidence of the Turkish people in his dynamic leadership. The bilateral relations between Pakistan & Turkiye will continue to stay on an upward trajectory. I keenly look forward to working with him to further deepen our strategic partnership in line with the excellent brotherhood between our two peoples," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Social Media Twitter Tayyip Erdogan Sunday Muslim

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Türkiye on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Türkiye on re-election

3 minutes ago
 ACRES 2023 successfully concludes its eighth sessi ..

ACRES 2023 successfully concludes its eighth session

18 minutes ago
 Leeds United, Leicester City join Southampton in r ..

Leeds United, Leicester City join Southampton in relegation to EFL Championship

33 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s International Initiative of Law Enforce ..

UAE&#039;s International Initiative of Law Enforcement for Climate garners inter ..

1 hour ago
 FIA President meets with President of FIFA

FIA President meets with President of FIFA

3 hours ago
 246 students graduate from Al Qasimia University

246 students graduate from Al Qasimia University

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.