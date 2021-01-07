UrduPoint.com
PM Congratulates Exporters, Ministry On Positive Exports Growth Comparing Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 02:19 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday congratulated the exporters and commerce ministry over positive growth of country's exports during last two months, contrary to negative trend in India and Bangladesh

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday congratulated the exporters and commerce ministry over positive growth of country's exports during last two months, contrary to negative trend in India and Bangladesh.

According to official data, Pakistan' exports grew by 8.32 percent in November last year against -9.07pc of India and 0.76pc of Bangladesh.

Similarly, Pakistan's exports jumped by 18.30pc in December 2020 unlike -0.80pc of India and -6.11pc of Bangladesh.

The prime minister said he had received the regional export trends which showed that, compared to Pakistan, the exports of India and Bangladesh for November and December 2020 showed negative growth.

"I wish once again to congratulate the exporters and the Ministry of Commerce for this achievement," the prime minister said on Twitter.

