PM congratulates exporters on record 18% export growth

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday congratulated the exporters as the country's exports witnessed record growth by 18 percent in December 2020 as compared to the previous year.

"Well done & keep up this trend," the prime minister said on Twitter.

Calling the export enhancement a major pillar of his government's economic policy, the prime minister assured to provide full support for promotion of the export culture.

According to provisional data shared by PM's Commerce Adviser Abdul Raza Dawood, Pakistan's exports for the month of December 2020 had grown by 18.3 percent to $2.357 billion as compared to $1.993 billion in December 2019 - an increase of $ 364 million.

Urging the exporters to aggressively focus on capturing a larger share of international trade, the advisor said, "Exporters you are a great asset for our country & I salute you all."