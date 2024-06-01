Open Menu

PM Congratulates First Christian Female Brigadier In Army Medical Corps

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2024 | 11:25 PM

Rime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday extended his congratulations to Helen Mary Roberts on her promotion to the rank of Brigadier in the Army Medical Corps

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday extended his congratulations to Helen Mary Roberts on her promotion to the rank of Brigadier in the Army Medical Corps.

Brigadier Roberts, a member of the Pakistani Christian community, has made history by becoming the first woman from a minority background to achieve this prestigious rank, the prime minister said in a statement.

He said the entire nation including himself extend felicitation to her.

The prime minister praised Brigadier Roberts for her hard work and dedication, saying that she had proven that Pakistani women could excel in any field and were second to none.

He said the entire nation was proud of Brigadier Roberts and the thousands of hardworking women like her from minority communities who were serving the country with distinction.

The prime minister added that Brigadier Roberts' commitment to service, humanity, and her dedication to her work would serve as a beacon of inspiration for the young women of the next generation.

