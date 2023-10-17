Open Menu

PM Congratulates Football Team For Winning First-ever World Cup 2026 Qualifier

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2023 | 11:37 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday congratulated the Pakistan national football team for winning their first-ever World Cup 2026 qualifier

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday congratulated the Pakistan national football team for winning their first-ever World Cup 2026 qualifier.

"Many congratulations to Pakistan national football team for winning their first-ever World Cup 2026 qualifier today by beating Cambodia 1-0 and advancing to the second round," the prime minister, who is in China to attend the Belt and Road Forum, wrote on the social media platform X.

He said the football game had been long neglected in Pakistan.

"But no more. Very soon Pakistan Football Federation would be strengthened and empowered to uplift this game of the masses," the prime minister remarked.

As per details, Harun Hamid Khan’s 68th-minute goal in the thrilling match held at the Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad proved to be the difference between Cambodia and Pakistan.

The Men in Green will face Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Tajikistan in Group G during the second round of the qualifiers.

