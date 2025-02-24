PM Congratulates Friedrich Merz On His Victory In Germany's Election
Published February 24, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday extended his heartfelt congratulations to Friedrich Merz and Germany's conservative CDU/CSU bloc on their "impressive win" in Germany's recent election.
"I look forward to working with the new government to further strengthen the Pakistan - Germany partnership," the prime minister wrote on his official X handle.
