PM Congratulates Govt Over 5.27 Per Cent GDP Growth

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 21, 2022 | 11:55 AM

PM congratulates govt over 5.27 per cent GDP growth

Prime Minister Imran Khan says economic reforms success has been recognized internationally.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated his government on achieving GDP growth of 5.37 percent in three years leading to substantial jobs creation and rise in per capita income.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that their economic reforms success has been recognized internationally.

He said Bloomberg predicted that Pakistan will sustain high growth trajectory and employment levels.

Additionally, the Prime Minister said, since outbreak of Covid pandemic Pakistan has been ranked amongst top three countries on normalcy index indicating saving jobs and saving lives.

He said the Economist recognized this in its latest normalcy index.

