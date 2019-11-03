UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Congratulates Govt Over Kartarpur Corridor Construction In Record Time

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 03:10 PM

PM congratulates govt over Kartarpur Corridor construction in record time

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday congratulated his government over the construction of the Kartarpur Corridor in record time ahead of the 550th birthday celebrations of founder of Sikh religion Baba Guru Nanak.

"I want to congratulate our govt for readying Kartarpur, in record time, for Guru Nanak jee's 550th birthday celebrations. Kartarpur ready to welcome Sikh pilgrims," the prime minister said on his Twitter handle.

The prime minister also shared multiple images of the fully illuminated building of the complex including the courtyard, road, and checking counters.

Likely to be inaugurated on November 9, the Kartarpur Corridor would make Pakistan a religious hub for Sikhs from India as well as across the globe.

The Corridor will provide visa free access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib-- the final resting place of Baba Guru Nanak.

According to Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), the first phase of the Corridor comprised the construction of main corridor up to zero point, main offices at zero point, basic polishing of existing building of Gurdwara, Baradari, Langar Hall, Angetha Sahib, Sarowar, administrative block and parking area. The second phase would include accommodation for about 10,000 Yatrees, five and seven stars hotels and shopping malls .

After inauguration of the Corridor, Sikhs from across the world would be able to visit the world's largest Gurdwara to pay respects to the founder of their faith.

