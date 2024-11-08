PM Congratulates Green Shirts Over ODI Win Against Australia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday congratulated the Pakistan cricket team for winning the second one-day international match against Australia.
"Congratulations on yet another exceptional game! We knew you had it in you! Proud of our cricket team on the impressive win against Australia," the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.
He lauded the efforts by Chairman of Pakistan Cricket board Mohsin Naqvi and the entire team for their great efforts.
The prime minister also appreciated Captain Mohammad Rizwan for steering the team as well as grabbing six catches, Saim Ayub for scoring 82 runs and Haris Rauf for a "sensational" five-wicket haul.
"Our team is in great spirits! Keep bringing laurels home," he added.
