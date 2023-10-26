Open Menu

PM Congratulates Haider Ali On Securing Gold In Para-Asian Games

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2023 | 03:30 PM

PM congratulates Haider Ali on securing gold in Para-Asian Games

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday felicitated Haider Ali, a Pakistani paraolympian who secured the gold medal in Discus throw at the 4th Para-Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

"A moment of immense pride for the whole nation, as Haider Ali, a Pakistani paraolympian, secures the Gold in Discus throw at the 4th Para-Asian Games in Hangzhou, China! Your dedication, resilience, and this remarkable achievement inspires us all. Congratulations, Haider Ali!", he said in a social media post on X.

