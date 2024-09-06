PM Congratulates Haider Ali On Winning Bronze Medal In Paris Paralympics
Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday congratulated Pakistani athlete Haider Ali on winning the Bronze medal in the discuss throw event at Paris Paralympics 2024.
"We Pakistanis are celebrating...
Your courage and determination are a source of inspiration for the entire nation," the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.
He also wished the very best for his future endeavors.
According to the media reports, Haider Ali won bronze in the Men’s Discus Throw F37 with a 52.54m throw, clinching his fourth Paralympic medal.
