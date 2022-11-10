PM congratulates hockey team on clinching bronze medal in Azlan Shah Cup

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday congratulated the national hockey team on bagging a bronze medal in the Sultan Azlan Shan Cup 2022 in Ipoh, Malaysia, and said the nation was proud of their victory.

"I felicitate the Pakistan hockey team on defeating Japan by 5-3 goals in an exciting match and clinching the bronze medal in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup," he said in a tweet.

He said, "Congratulations to the team and the entire nation on the good news from the hockey field."Pakistan defeated Japan 5-3 to clinch the bronze medal in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2022 on Wednesday in Ipoh, Malaysia.