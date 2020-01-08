PM congratulates IG Punjab over zero tolerance culture

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th January, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Inspector General (IG) Punjab over zero tolerance culture against criminals saying positive image of Punjab police has emerged due to adoption of this new culture.

PM took to twitter and wrote, "I want to congratulate IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir and the Punjab Police for successfully going after hardened criminals in the province.

This has sent a positive message of a new culture of zero tolerance in the Punjab police for criminals".