PM congratulates Israr Khan on election as Oxford Union president

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated Pakistani student Israr Khan on his election as the President of the Oxford Union.

Israr Khan has been elected Oxford Union President for Hilary Term 2025 with 617 first preferences, winning by a significant margin over Izzy Horrocks-Taylor’s 393 first preferences.

Hailing from Balochistan province, Israr Khan is pursuing a DPhil in Law at Regent’s Park College and served as the Union’s Chief of Staff.

"I join the people of Pakistan in extending heartiest congratulations to Israr Khan for being elected President of Oxford Union for Hilary Term 2025," Prime Minister Shehbaz wrote on his X timeline.

He said that Israr Khan's success was a huge achievement for a student from Balochistan, and was a shining example of hard work and perseverance.

"You have made the entire nation proud. Best wishes to Israr Khan for his tenure," the prime minister added.